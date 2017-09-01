Deliver ASAP to
Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker – 10 Year Blended Malt Scotch

Aged 10 years, this well-rounded and smooth blend features notes of ripe orchard fruit and white peaches which develop into hints of baked apple and sweet cream, then lead to a dark chocolate finish. Best enjoyed in the company of friends, Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker is perfect on the rocks or in a Jane Walker signature cocktail. For a Cool Jane cocktail, combine with vanilla extract, tonic water and the juice of a lemon wedge in an ice-filled highball glass. Throw away the lemon then garnish with a long cucumber slice and enjoy. Includes one 83.8 proof 750 mL bottle of Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker Blended Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.

