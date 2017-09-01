Michter's – 10 Year Rye Whiskey

Our 10-Year Rye expression reflects the exceptional results of uncompromising craftsmanship and Kentucky’s unrivaled climate for aging outstanding whiskey. Often much older than the age statement on the label, only a select few barrels age with the elegance required for inclusion in this highly limited release. One of our most limited production items, Michter’s 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye continues the legacy of America’s first whiskey variety (rye) from America’s first whiskey company (Michter’s, originally known as Shenk’s). Tasting Notes: Kentucky Whiskey. Deep notes of vanilla and toffee, toasted almonds and cinnamon with an ample dose of crushed pepper and a hint of orange citrus. 92.8 Proof.