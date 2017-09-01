Crown Royal Noble Collection – 16 Year Rye Canadian Whisky

Lounge in luxury and savor each unique layer of Crown Royal Noble Collection 16 Year Old Rye Blended Canadian Whisky. Hand-selected from our reserves, this fifth expression in the Noble Collection is a rare stock of our Canadian Rye crafted from 90% rye mash whisky. This remarkably smooth, award-winning whisky is carefully aged in charred American white oak barrels for no less than 16 years. The aging process intensifies the complexity as it mellows the finish. Unhurried by time, Crown Royal Noble Collection 16 Year Old Rye Blended Canadian Whisky is bold and spicy upfront, softened by creamy vanilla, sweet caramel, honeycomb and hints of stone fruit. The initial notes of spice relax into a residual smooth mouthfeel while hints of cinnamon, anise and clove leave a lasting warmth in the finish. Simply pour neat in a whisky tumbler with iced water on the side for a perfect serve. The Crown Royal Noble Collection is a series of limited annual releases that celebrate the skilled craftsmanship of our master blender and his dedication to the art of creating extraordinary whiskies. First created in 1939 as a gift for the king and queen of England, a Canadian entrepreneur created a blend of 50 whiskies and wrapped a bottle in a regal purple bag with gold stitching. Affectionately named "Crown Royal", our whisky maintains the integrity and quality of our process today as it was first presented to English royalty. Please drink responsibly.