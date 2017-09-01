Bulleit – 12 Year Rye Whiskey

750 ml From $ 39.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

From the pioneers of the North American Rye movement comes a limited release, 12 Year Old Aged Rye Whiskey. Using the same mash bill as our classic Bulleit Rye, this 95% rye and 5% malted barley whiskey is a balance of smoothness and spice. Awarded a gold medal at the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, its pear-like fruitiness, dry, buttery oakiness and faintly spiced notes are best served neat, or on the rocks. Bulleit was named One of the Top Trending American Whiskies at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Bulleit Bourbon is still distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition. As Bulleit enthusiasts know, rye has always been our cornerstone. In this tradition, we're proud to present Bulleit Rye Aged 12 Years Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.