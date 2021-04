A.D. Laws – Small Batch Secale Straight Rye

Secale Straight Rye takes its name from secale cereale, the Latin term for the rye grain. The unique terroir of the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado imparts a perfumed quality to the grain, while a mash consisting of 50% raw and 50% malted rye produces a whiskey that balances the cereal qualities of malted grain with the assertive spice profile of its raw counterpart. The final result is a distinctly nuanced rye whiskey unlike any other.