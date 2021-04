Jim Beam – Honey Whiskey

750 ml From $ 19.49

1.75 L From $ 34.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

INSPIRED DISTILLERS TOOK THE JIM BEAM BOURBON AND INFUSED IT WITH REAL GOLDEN HONEY AND LIQUEUR. THE RESULT IS A SMOOTH NEW CHAPTER IN THE JIM BEAM LEGEND WITH COMPLEX NOTES OF CARAMEL.