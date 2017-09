Clyde May's

Alabama Style Whiskey | 750 ml | Starts at $ 35.43

96 PTS LA SPIRITS COMPETITION. Clyde May's Whiskey is a 6 year old bourbon mash, aged in heavily "alligator" charred new American oak finished. Mash bill is 55% corn, 30% rye, with the balance barley.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability