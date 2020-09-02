Larceny – Bourbon
A smoother tasting bourbon. Velvety and well spiced. Notes of brown sugar, vanilla, and sweet corn with cinnamon and wood punch. 46% ABV
- 7 months ago
Smooth with a good cask profilePretty nice sipping whiskey for the lower price point.Dylan C. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Great flavor for an inexpensive bourbonNotes of vanilla and cinnamon, Larceny was a pleasant surprise for a bourbon that retails for less than $30.Steve Z. - Verified buyer