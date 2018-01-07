Bulleit – 10 Year Frontier Whiskey
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Remember that line from Austin Powers when he’s lounging on a bed, and all smooth-like, he says, “I won’t bite...hard”? That’s pretty much Bulleit Bourbon’s whole vibe. Known for its high rye content, Bulleit packs a bit of a punch. But it’s also silky-smooth, with complex and subtle notes of maple, oak, and nutmeg. A favorite among seasoned bourbon drinkers and casual sippers alike.
More By Bulleit
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
- 3 years ago
The regular Bulleit is fantastic, the 10 yr is amazing!The regular Bulleit is fantastic, the 10 yr is amazing!CFCharles F.