Bulleit – 10 Year Frontier Whiskey

Remember that line from Austin Powers when he’s lounging on a bed, and all smooth-like, he says, “I won’t bite...hard”? That’s pretty much Bulleit Bourbon’s whole vibe. Known for its high rye content, Bulleit packs a bit of a punch. But it’s also silky-smooth, with complex and subtle notes of maple, oak, and nutmeg. A favorite among seasoned bourbon drinkers and casual sippers alike.