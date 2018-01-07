Bulleit – 10 Year Frontier Whiskey

Bulleit Bourbon 10 Year Old Whiskey allows you to savor its smooth, mellow character and complex finish. With its russet color and oaky aroma, our aged whiskey makes a good first impression before it’s even opened. The flavor profile of our bourbon whiskey combines hints of vanilla and dried fruit for a smooth, mellow finish. Aged in charred American white oak, select Bulleit Bourbon barrels were set aside to age for 10 years. The result is an expression of Bulleit that is smooth in character and has a complex finish. Simply combine our bourbon whiskey with cloves, lemon juice, brown sugar and hot water for a comforting Hot Toddy. Bulleit Bourbon 10 Year Old Whiskey earned a double gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes one 91.2 proof 750 mL bottle of 10 Year Old Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.