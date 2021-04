A.D. Laws – Four Grain Straight Bourbon

This flagship whiskey is crafted from the four “American mother grains”: corn, wheat, barley, and rye. There aren’t many four grain bourbons on the market because they are difficult to make. Through a labor-intensive stepped cook process (in which individual varietals require different cooking temperatures and durations to maximize flavor), each grain varietal lends its unique characteristics to the whiskey.