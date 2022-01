Bittermilk No. 3 – Smoked Honey Whiskey

17 oz From $ 12.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

An old classic revived by smoking honey over bourbon barrel staves.Mixes best with bourbon but add to tequila to make a slightly smoky Honey Margarita. Shake equal parts Bittermilk No.3 + Whiskey+ ice