Seagram's Whiskey – 7 Crown American
1
A light, smooth blended whisky aged in charred oak barrels for four years. 80 Proof
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.89
9 Reviews
- 3 weeks ago
Comes in handyComes in handyTk C. - Verified buyer
- 3 months ago
GoodGood serviceOscar E. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
Good on the rocks or as a mixBallin’ on a budgetRiley U. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
- 20 hours ago
- 8 months ago
Always my go toThank youSara R. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
SmoooveWith bitters, seltzer, lime squeezePhil . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Always a favorite of mineAlways a go to for meSara R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
AlrightGoodChris . - Verified buyer