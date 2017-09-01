77 – New York Wheat

750 ml From $ 56.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Breuckelen is a distillery located in that other famous NYC borough, Brooklyn. The Dutch spelling of the area eventually came to be what is today after about half a dozen other changes. 77 refers to the address on 19th Street in Brooklyn where this whiskey is produced. Made from 100% New York sourced wheat and aged in new charred barrels for 280 days. Dried herbs and cereal are what you pick up on the nose along with saw dust and a slight char aroma from the barrel. The body of the whiskey is on the thin side, but is a touch sweet with more light grain and raw wood.