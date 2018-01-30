Hakushu – 12 Year Single Malt Japanese Whiskey
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
More By Hakushu
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 3 years ago
500 thumbs up.500 thumbs up.MAMike A.
- 3 years ago
This is arguably the smoothest single malt I've ever tried. It's delicious. If you're lucky enough to get a hold of one, pour with intention and sip it with gusto.This is arguably the smoothest single malt I've ever tried. It's delicious. If you're lucky enough to get a hold of one, pour with intention and sip it with gusto.CSChristopher S.