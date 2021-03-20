Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Crown Royal

More By Crown Royal

Saucey / Spirits / Whiskey & Scotch / Canadian Whiskey

Crown Royal – Blended Canadian Whiskey

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

What’s smoother than smooth? Crown Royal, of course. Rich and robust, it takes its regal responsibilities very seriously. This Canadian legend is creamy, oak-y, and vanilla-y, and has a long and lingering finish. Sip it neat or on the rocks, or unite it with one of its soda soulmates, Coke or ginger ale.

More By Crown Royal

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.80

5 Reviews
  • 2 weeks ago

    Perfection

    When drunk in moderation- it’s beyond enjoyable!
    Cristina L. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Easy drinking

    Easy drinking good for crown and coke, or with coke lol
    Chris J. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Damn Gina

    I tried the PRIDE toddy the app suggested (Crown royale grenadine and lemon juice) and was like wooooooh
    Adaeze N. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    The crown that gets you down

    If you want something that doesn’t taste harsh but will make you have a great time - this is the drink!
    AnnClair C. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Really great

    Really great
    Jazmin R. - Verified buyer