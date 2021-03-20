Crown Royal – Blended Canadian Whiskey
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
What’s smoother than smooth? Crown Royal, of course. Rich and robust, it takes its regal responsibilities very seriously. This Canadian legend is creamy, oak-y, and vanilla-y, and has a long and lingering finish. Sip it neat or on the rocks, or unite it with one of its soda soulmates, Coke or ginger ale.
More By Crown Royal
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.80
5 Reviews
- 2 weeks ago
PerfectionWhen drunk in moderation- it’s beyond enjoyable!Cristina L. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
Easy drinkingEasy drinking good for crown and coke, or with coke lolChris J. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Damn GinaI tried the PRIDE toddy the app suggested (Crown royale grenadine and lemon juice) and was like woooooohAdaeze N. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
The crown that gets you downIf you want something that doesn’t taste harsh but will make you have a great time - this is the drink!AnnClair C. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Really greatReally greatJazmin R. - Verified buyer