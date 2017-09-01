Crown Royal – Blended Canadian Whisky

Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Fine Deluxe Blended Canadian Whisky. With a silky texture and hints of oak and sweet vanilla, our 80 proof whisky provides a refined flavor that enhances any cocktail party or celebration. Matured to perfection, our deluxe whisky is the standard of excellence for Canadian whisky. Simply mix with cola and pour over ice for a classic, refreshing tasting cocktail. Includes one 80 proof 200 mL bottle of Fine Deluxe Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.