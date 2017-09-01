Crown Royal Noble Collection – French Oak Cask Finished Blended Canadian Whisky

Enjoy the stronger body, mouthfeel and spicy character of Crown Royal Noble Collection French Oak Cask Finished Blended Canadian Whisky. This fourth expression in the Noble Collection showcases our Fine Deluxe whisky, finished for 3 to 4 months in new toasted French Oak from the Vosges region. Famous for its forests and long history of meticulously manicured oak trees, the Vosges region provides the ideal climate to create the straightest and tightest grain. Once harvested, the oak is open-air seasoned for two years to transform the wood and set the state for the final two-step fire toasting. The precise toasting process allows our barrels to impart our iconic blended Canadian whisky with rich, dark notes of caramel, vanilla and fruit. This highly anticipated whisky is best served neat to enjoy its full depth and flavor. The Crown Royal Noble Collection is a series of limited annual releases that celebrate the skilled craftsmanship of our master blender and his dedication to the art of creating extraordinary whiskies. First created in 1939 as a gift for the king and queen of England, a Canadian entrepreneur created a blend of 50 whiskies and wrapped a bottle in a regal purple bag with gold stitching. Affectionately named "Crown Royal", our whisky maintains the integrity and quality of our process today as it was first presented to English royalty. Please drink responsibly.