Crown Royal – Blended Canadian Whisky Gift Set

1.75 L From $ 42.99

Unwind in luxury with a premium signature rocks glass of Crown Royal Fine de Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky. Our rich, robust whisky is packaged with two premium signature rocks glasses that are perfect for any occasion. With a silky texture and hints of oak and sweet vanilla, our Fine de Luxe whisky is the standard of excellence for Canadian whisky. For a classic serve, simply mix with cola in a signature rocks glass and enjoy. Includes one 80 proof 1.75 L bottle of Crown Royal Fine de Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky with two Signature Rocks Glasses. Please drink responsibly.