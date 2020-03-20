Crown Royal – Blended Canadian Whiskey
What’s smoother than smooth? Crown Royal, of course. Rich and robust, it takes its regal responsibilities very seriously. This Canadian legend is creamy, oak-y, and vanilla-y, and has a long and lingering finish. Sip it neat or on the rocks, or unite it with one of its soda soulmates, Coke or ginger ale.
- 1 year ago
SmoothI love itShalonda . - Verified buyer