Wodka – Vodka
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Wodka vodka is distilled three times at the Polos Bialystk distillery in Eastern Poland. The vodka is produced from rye and pure clean water giving this vodka a clean pure taste.
More By Wodka
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
- 1 day ago
NiceNiceTiffany S. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Always rebuyNice polish wodka, I mean vodkaTiffany S. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Nice flavorNice and smooth. Good for shots. 10/10 will buy againTiffany S. - Verified buyer