Wodka vodka is distilled three times at the Polos Bialystk distillery in Eastern Poland. The vodka is produced from rye and pure clean water giving this vodka a clean pure taste.

  • 1 day ago

    Nice

    Nice
    Tiffany S. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Always rebuy

    Nice polish wodka, I mean vodka
    Tiffany S. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Nice flavor

    Nice and smooth. Good for shots. 10/10 will buy again
    Tiffany S. - Verified buyer