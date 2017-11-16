Tito's Handmade Vodka – Gluten Free

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is made in batches using old-fashioned pot stills like a fine single malt scotch, or a high-end French cognac. Plus, it’s certified gluten-free, so even those with the strictest diets can enjoy it! Tito Beveridge started brewing his unique brand of liquor back in 1997, and it’s been used to spike lemonades on hot summer days ever since. Perfect for breezy summertime cocktails like mimosas, hurricanes, and Moscow mules, but for maximum effect it should be served in a chilled mason jar.