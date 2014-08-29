Skyy
Home/Spirits/Vodka/Skyy

Skyy

California Vodka (1.75L) | 1.75 L | Starts at $24.99
Made in California. Quadruple distilled with a clean and crisp aroma. 80 Proof
Get this delivered
Brand/companyskyy
Regioncalifornia
Rating90
SkuVO-SKYYST-175
Size1.75 L
Stylevodka
Type/varietalVodka

You May Also Like