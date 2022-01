Reyka – Icelandic Vodka

750 ml From $ 17.49

1 L From $ 23.49

1.75 L From $ 24.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Reyka is an Icelandic vodka, distilled from wheat and barley. It is also the world's first "green" vodka, it being made from glacial water and distilled using sustainable energy from geothermal heat.