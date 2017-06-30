Beer
Lager
IPA
Belgian Ale
Cider
Pale Ale
Pilsner
Light
Wheat
Porter & Stout
Sour Ale
American Ale
German Wheat & Rye
All
Wine
Red Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon
Merlot
Pinot Noir
Malbec
All
White Wine
Sauvignon Blanc
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Riesling
All
More Wines
Rosé
Champagne & Sparkling
Dollar Wines
All
Spirits
Whiskey
Vodka
Rum
Tequila & Mezcal
Reposado
Gin
Cordials
Cocktails & Combos
Bourbon
Irish Whiskey
Flavored
Aged Rum
All
Mixers
Juices
Soda
Water
Bitters & Syrups
Energy Drinks
Limes & Lemons
Cups
Ice
All
More
Popular Snacks
Cheeses
Meats
Chips
Candy
Nuts & Snacks
Dip, Spreads & Salsa
All
Cigars and Tobacco
Tobacco
Book a Bartender
Become a Courier
Sign Up
/
Login
Deliver ASAP
To
Enter a Delivery Address
Enter Your Delivery Address
Shopping Cart
Home
/
Spirits
/
Vodka
/
Pinnacle
Pinnacle
Cake Vodka
|
750 ml
|
Starts at
$13.75
Combines imported French Vodka and the unmistakable taste of cake batter. Now you can have your cake and drink it too!
Sold Out
Check Availability
Get this delivered
Check Availability
Brand/company
pinnacle
Sku
VO-P46531-750ML
Size
750 ml
Style
vodka
Type/varietal
Vodka
You May Also Like
Limes
A Real Lime
single
Lemons
A Real Lemon
single
Canada Dry Club Soda
Carbonated Drink
1 l
Canada Dry Tonic
Carbonated Drink
1 l
Ocean Spray
Cranberry Cocktail
46 oz
Simply Orange
100% Pure Squeezed Juice
59 oz
Langers
Pineapple Juice
64 oz
Login or Sign up
Shop
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Mixers
More
Book a Bartender
Your Account
Blog
Support