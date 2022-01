Svedka – Mango Pineapple Vodka

375 ml From $ 5.99

750 ml From $ 10.99

1 L From $ 13.99

1.75 L From $ 19.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

SVEDKA Mango Pineapple Flavored Vodka delivers a tropical blend of ripe Filipino mango and juicy pineapple flavors. This tropical vodka is delicious on its own or in countless vodka cocktails.