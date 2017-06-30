Svedka Peach
Home/Spirits/Vodka/Flavored Vodka/Svedka Peach

Svedka Peach

Peach Flavored Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
Imported from Sweden, a delicious, peach flavored vodka. 70 proof
Get this delivered
SkuVO-SVDPCH-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalVodka

You May Also Like