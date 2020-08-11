Saucey / Spirits / Vodka / Flavored Vodka
Svedka – Citron Vodka
1
We start with pure, crisp, original recipe Svedka vodka and infuse it with the juices of fresh California lemons and limes from Mexico. Creating the surprising refreshing finish of Svedka Citron.
- 7 months ago
Not bad for the price.Ain’t too bad whether alone or with a fruity mixer.Mariah W. - Verified buyer