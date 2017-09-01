Smirnoff – Green Apple Vodka

375 ml From $ 7.59

10 bottles 50 ml From $ 11.00

1 L From $ 15.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Infused with the tart but sweet flavor of green apples, Smirnoff Green Apple is the perfect Vodka Specialty for your next cocktail party. Triple distilled, this 70 proof specialty spirit is smooth enough to drink on the rocks or in a round of shots. Simply mix this vodka specialty with lemon juice, simple syrup and a muddled basil sprig, and top with soda for a tangy Basil Apple cocktail. This specialty spirit also pairs well with soda water, lemonade or pineapple juice for fruity, delicious mixed drink options. Smirnoff Green Apple’s tasty fruit infused flavors allow for endless unique drink ideas. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please enjoy responsibly.