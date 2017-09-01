Smirnoff – Red, White, and Berry Vodka

What better way to celebrate freedom than by twisting the cap off this limited edition Smirnoff Red, White & Berry Vodka Specialty? Infused with citrus, sweet blue raspberry and juicy cherry flavors, this 60 proof specialty spirit makes the perfect addition to any picnic or barbecue. Triple distilled, our citrus and berry gluten free vodka specialty is smooth enough to be taken alone as shots or added to your favorite mixed drink for a sweet kick. Simply mix with pink lemonade and garnish with strawberries and lemon for a delicious patriotic punch. Smirnoff Red, White & Berry’s tasty fruit infused flavors allow for endless unique drink ideas. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please enjoy responsibly.