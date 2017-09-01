Smirnoff – Lime Vodka

Infused with a natural lime flavor for a refreshing citrus taste, Smirnoff Lime is the perfect Vodka Specialty for your next cocktail party. It features a tart citrus flavor, which adds a great balance to your mixed drinks. Gluten free and triple distilled, this 70 proof specialty spirit is smooth enough to drink by itself on the rocks or for a round of vodka shots. Simply mix this Kosher Certified vodka specialty with club soda, cranberry juice or orange juice for a sweet and tangy vodka drink that's easy to create and is sure to delight. Smirnoff Lime’s tasty fruit infused flavors allow for endless unique drink ideas. Includes one 70 proof 1 L bottle of Smirnoff Lime. Please enjoy responsibly.