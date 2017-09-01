Smirnoff – Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka

750 ml From $ 13.09

1 L From $ 17.49

1.75 L From $ 20.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Infused with juicy grapefruit for a flavorful citrus finish, Smirnoff Ruby Red Grapefruit is the perfect Vodka Specialty for your favorite cocktail recipes. Triple distilled, this 70 proof specialty is smooth enough to drink on the rocks or in a round of shots. Simply mix this citrus vodka specialty with ruby red grapefruit juice and tonic water, and pour over ice for a sparkling Really Ruby cocktail. Smirnoff Ruby Red Grapefruit’s tasty fruit infused flavors allow for endless and unique drink ideas. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please enjoy responsibly.