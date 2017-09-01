Smirnoff – Wild Honey Vodka

750 ml From $ 8.99

1 L From $ 13.95

1.75 L From $ 21.49

1.5 L From $ 32.00 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Infused with the natural taste of golden honey, Smirnoff Wild Honey is the perfect Vodka Specialty for your next cocktail party, adding sweetness with a floral fruity finish to your mixed drink recipes. Triple distilled, this 60 proof honey specialty spirit is smooth enough to drink on the rocks or in a round of shots. Simply mix this gluten free vodka specialty with lemonade and club soda for a divinely sweet True Temptation cocktail, or try it with apple cider for a sweet kick. Smirnoff Wild Honey’s tasty sweet infused flavors allow for endless unique drink ideas. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please enjoy responsibly.