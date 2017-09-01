Smirnoff Sourced – Cranberry Apple Vodka

Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Sourced Cranberry Apple is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our 60 proof vodka is infused with real apple and cranberry fruit juice for a tart yet sweet taste. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, our cranberry apple specialty spirit is smooth enough to be taken alone or to add a sweet kick to your favorite mixed drink. Simply add tonic water and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting cran-apple mixed drink. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please drink responsibly.