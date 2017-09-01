Smirnoff – Pomegranate Vodka

1 L From $ 15.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Infused with the natural flavor of juicy ripe pomegranate, Smirnoff Pomegranate is the perfect vodka specialty to add to your next cocktail party, adding a semi-sweet taste with a sour finish to your cocktails. Triple distilled, this 70 proof specialty spirit is smooth enough to drink on the rocks or for a round of shots. Simply mix this fruity vodka specialty with iced green tea, mango juice and simple syrup and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting Pomango cocktail, or mix it with soda water or cranberry juice for a quick and easy mixed drink. Smirnoff Pomegranate’s tasty fruit infused flavors allow for endless unique drink ideas. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please enjoy responsibly.