Smirnoff – Kissed Caramel Vodka

Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Kissed Caramel is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our 60 proof vodka is infused with the confectionery taste of salted caramel for a sweet finish. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, our caramel specialty spirit is smooth enough to be taken alone or to add a delicious kick to your favorite mixed drink. Simply mix with apple cider and pour over ice for a sweet and aromatic cocktail. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please drink responsibly.