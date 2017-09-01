Smirnoff – Peppermint Twist Vodka

Smirnoff Peppermint Twist is the perfect Vodka Specialty for your holiday party, infused with a candied peppermint flavor for a cool and minty finish in your drinks. Triple distilled, this limited edition specialty spirit is smooth enough to drink on the rocks or in a round of vodka shots. Simply mix this vodka specialty with hot cocoa and garnish with crushed candy cane for an adult Peppermint Hot Chocolate, or add it to your coffee for a spiked holiday coffee drink. Smirnoff Peppermint Twist’s rich infused flavors allow for endless unique drink ideas. Includes one 60 proof 750 mL bottle of Smirnoff Peppermint Twist. Please enjoy responsibly.