Smirnoff – Watermelon Vodka

1 L From $ 14.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Smirnoff Watermelon is infused with a pink watermelon flavor for a sweet and refreshing taste in all of your drinks. Triple distilled, this specialty spirit is smooth enough to drink on the rocks or in a round of vodka shots. Simply combine this refreshing and fruity vodka specialty with watermelon cubes, jalapeno slices, lemon juice and simple syrup for a Spicy Watermelon mixed drink. It also pairs well with soda water, lemonade or iced tea for a quick, refreshing tasting cocktail. Smirnoff Watermelon’s tasty fruit infused flavors allow for endless unique drink ideas. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please enjoy responsibly.