Smirnoff Sours – Watermelon Vodka

Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Sours Watermelon is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our 60 proof vodka is infused with the flavor of pink watermelon for a tangy and sweet taste. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, our sour watermelon specialty spirit is smooth enough to be taken alone or to add a tart kick to your favorite mixed drink. Simply pour in a chilled glass for a perfect shot. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please drink responsibly.