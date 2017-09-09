Smirnoff Orange Twist
Home/Spirits/Vodka/Flavored Vodka/Smirnoff Orange Twist

Smirnoff Orange Twist

Flavored Vodka | 1.75 L
Full zesty orange flavors. Perfect in mixed fruit cocktails or n its own over ice with a twist.
Get this delivered
Brand/companysmirnoff
SkuVO-S82713-175L
Size1.75 L
Styleflavored
Type/varietalVodka

You May Also Like