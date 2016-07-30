Smirnoff Citrus
Home/Spirits/Vodka/Flavored Vodka/Smirnoff Citrus

Smirnoff Citrus

Citrus Flavored Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $23.99
Infused with a natural citrus taste that creates the perfect balance of flavor. 70 Proof
Get this delivered
SkuVO-SMICT-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalVodka

You May Also Like