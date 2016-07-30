Ivanabitch Cherry
Cherry Flavored Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $18.49
Surprisingly easy and straight-up with a cherry candy nose and body. 70 Proof
SkuVO-IVACH-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalVodka

