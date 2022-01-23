Cîroc – Pineapple Vodka

Deliver ASAP to
CIROC Pineapple is a rich tasting spirit made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes, finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. This spirit is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of pineapple and other natural flavors, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Simply mix with pineapple juice for a refreshing tasting La Piña cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of CIROC Pineapple. Please drink responsibly.

  • 4 months ago

    Excellent

    Excellent
    Kelley W. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago
    Ira J. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Sweet like pineapple

    Drink with coconut red bull
    Monon W. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great

    Good to mix with ginger ale
    Cynthia G. - Verified buyer