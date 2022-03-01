Deliver ASAP to
Cîroc – Red Berry Vodka

CIROC Red Berry is a rich tasting spirit made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes, finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. This spirit is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of raspberry, strawberry and other natural flavors, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Simply mix with cranberry and lime juices for a refreshing tasting CIROC Cosmo. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of CIROC Red Berry. Please drink responsibly.

  • 2 months ago

    Great service

    Prompt
    Kimberlyn L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Tasty

    Yum yum
    Xitlali A. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Wild

    Wylin
    Mario P. - Verified buyer