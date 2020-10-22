Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Cîroc

More By Cîroc

Saucey / Spirits / Vodka / Flavored Vodka

Cîroc – Peach Vodka

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Juicy, succulent peach flavor with a hint of orchard fruit which is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Great for mixing or to enjoy neat. 35% ABV

More By Cîroc

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 5 months ago

    It’s excellent

    It’s excellent
    Chris Z. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very good i like the taste as well

    Very good i like the taste as well
    AB
    Antonio B.