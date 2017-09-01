Cîroc – White Grape Vodka

Bring a touch of luxury to the holidays with the ultra premium, decadent taste of CIROC Limited Edition White Grape. Our rich tasting spirit is made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes and finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. This spirit is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of white grape and other natural flavors, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. With crisp citrus notes and hints of tropical fruit and juicy honeydew, our velvety blend will be the buzz at any party this holiday season. Elevate any occasion by combining CIROC White Grape with champagne, a sugar cube and two dashes of bitters in a champagne flute for a signature White Grape 75 cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Born from generations of winemakers and distillers dating back to the 15th century, Jean-Sebastien Robicquet, the Master Distiller of CIROC, carries the art of distilling in his veins and is based in France in the renowned wine region of Bordeaux. Our spirits are made from fine French grapes, specially selected to embody a distinctive flavor with an exceptionally fresh taste. Each blend combines the masterful art of traditional and modern distillation to bring you the finest, smoothest spirits with the most refreshing taste. Please drink responsibly.