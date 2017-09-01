Cîroc – Summer Colada Vodka

CIROC Summer Colada is a rich tasting spirit made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes, finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. This spirit is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of coconut, pineapple and other natural flavors, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Simply mix with fresh pineapple juice and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting Colada Remix cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Born from generations of winemakers and distillers dating back to the 15th century, Jean-Sebastien Robicquet, the Master Distiller of CIROC, carries the art of distilling in his veins and is based in France in the renowned wine region of Bordeaux. Our spirits are made from fine French grapes, specially selected to embody a distinctive flavor with an exceptionally fresh taste. Each blend combines the masterful art of traditional and modern distillation to bring you the finest, smoothest spirits with the most refreshing taste. Please drink responsibly.