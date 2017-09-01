Cîroc – Summer Citrus Vodka

750 ml From $ 26.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Drink in the bright tastes of summertime with CIROC Limited Edition Summer Citrus. Our rich-tasting spirit is made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes, and is finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. Featuring a distinctive citrus taste imparted by the grapes, CIROC Limited Edition Summer Citrus is masterfully infused with a blend of orange and other tangy, citrus flavors. The sun-kissed nose of bright, juicy orange and hints of lime zest culminate in a silky-smooth, full-bodied finish. Bursting with vibrant flavor, our Summer Citrus is perfect for relaxing at home or by the pool. For a CIROC Sunrise, enjoy with orange juice and a splash of grenadine. Born from generations of winemakers and distillers dating back to the 15th century, Jean-Sebastien Robicquet, the Master Distiller of CIROC, carries the art of distilling in his veins and is based in France in the renowned wine region of Bordeaux. Our spirits are made from fine French grapes, specially selected to embody a distinctive flavor with an exceptionally fresh taste. Each blend combines the masterful art of traditional and modern distillation to bring you the finest, smoothest spirits with the most refreshing taste. Please drink responsibly.