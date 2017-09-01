Crystal Head – Aurora Vodka

750 ml From $ 47.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Aurora uses high quality English wheat and pristine water from Newfoundland, Canada to craft an additive-free vodka. The vodka's purity is maintained by way of five distillations and seven filtrations. And as our final distinctive touch, three of these filtrations are passed through layers of Herkimer diamonds.

Aurora was crafted using a different grain. It offers a drier, bolder vodka, while staying true to the Crystal Head house-style. The bottle, with its delicate and iridescent metallized finish, is our tribute to this natural wonder of the world.