Beluga – Transatlantic Racing Vodka

750 ml From $ 26.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Beluga Transatlantic was inspired by the successful 2011 transatlantic sailing team who crossed the Atlantic in record setting speed. The unique formula of Beluga Transatlantic Vodka combines Beluga’s traditional wheat malt spirit blended with barley malt. This special blend renders the vodka smooth, pure and elegant.

Purification technology and additional filtration together with a 45 day resting period create a soft and balanced flavor.





Awarded 92 points by Wine Enthusiast Magazine



• Appearance: Clear and transparent

• Flavor: A delicate flavor dominated by fresh citrus notes and a light touch of licorice

• Taste: Mild grain tone eventually developing into a well-balanced taste dominated by malt notes